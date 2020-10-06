Bluefield man accused of trying to solicit a minor for sex

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A Bluefield, WV man is in jail after trying to solicit a 14-year-old female child for sex.

According to court documents, on October 5, 2020, Shawn Lewis, 28, initiated a conversation with a female on the application, Skout. During the conversation, Lewis was told that he was speaking with a purported 14-year-old female.

After being advised that he was speaking with an alleged 14-year-old female, he discussed meeting her to have sex. They agreed on meeting near the Princeton City Park, and towards the end of the conversation, he stated that he would be there in approximately 20 minutes.

Detective Sommers, Corporal Ellison, Deputy Reed, and Deputy Altice staged near the previously arranged meeting place. While in the area, a white male was located near the gate. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the white male was Shawn Lewis and walked from the parking lot of Princeton Community Hospital to the Princeton City Park.

Lewis was transported to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, where he confessed to the crimes.

Lewis is charged with solicitation of a minor via a computer and is currently in Southern Regional Jail.