Bluefield Holiday of lights to begin Thanksgiving night

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield is almost ready to show off their 24th annual Holiday of Lights.

In the Bluefield City Park by Mitchell Stadium, the city has displayed holiday lights on more than 40 acres. The public is invited to attend the lighting and drive through the display when it begins on Thanksgiving Night at 6 P.M. It will last from Thanksgiving until the end of December.

Marie Blackwell with the city of Bluefield says it’s a great experience for families to enjoy.

“This is the twenty fourth season for it, and it’s just a very good family event. It’s like a little winter wonderland to go through as a family and just enjoy this time together,” Blackwell said.

The display has more than 1 million individual lights, and the event will feature Delegate Douglass Smith of the 27th District, who will flip the switch and activate the lights.

The Holiday of Lights will be available 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Sunday through Thursday, and 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. on Friday and Saturday.