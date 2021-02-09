Bluefield College President responds to kneeling at athletic event

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY)- Bluefield College President David Olive releases the following statement on behalf of Bluefield College:

“At a recent game, some of our student-athletes chose to kneel during our National Anthem to protest racial injustices. Dialogue on this issue has taken place at the national level for several years, but it has now been localized with our students’ actions. At Bluefield College we are challenging our campus community to move beyond symbolism to

engage in constructive conversations and take action to create a better nation and tomorrow. This academic year, our campus community began an ongoing discussion on racial reconciliation and justice. There are many issues that need to be addressed in our nation and our communities. We also do not believe in cancel culture and walking away from our students, especially as they are growing and developing, as some have called for on social media channels. Our mission is to be a Christ-centered learning community. Every college and organization can be seen as a snapshot of our world with individuals who have varying life experiences and perspectives. Being in a living-learning community requires difficult conversations, and it is our hope that from them we all will grow.”

