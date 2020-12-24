Bluefield churches partner to provide drive-in Christmas Eve service

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Churches in Bluefield are partnering to provide a drive-in service on Christmas Eve.

The First Presbyterian Church, Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Christ Episcopal Church are holding the drive-in holiday service on Duhring Street near Downtown Bluefield.

The service will be broadcast over the radio on 100.5 F.M., and those who stop by are welcome to tune in and attend the service socially-distanced in their own vehicles.

Reverend Maggie Rust with First Presbyterian says they just wanted to provide a traditional service for the community during these trying times.

“This is such an important holiday for so many people, so important for the church and our traditions. And we just weren’t sure what we were going to do about that. And then the idea for the parking lot service just sort of came up and we said I think that’s the best way forward,” Rust said.

The service starts this evening at 5 P.M. and will also be available on the church’s Facebook page.