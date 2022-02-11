Bluefield boys, Summers County girls among Thursday winners

BLUEFIELD, WV & SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s boys basketball game between Princeton & Bluefield, and the girls basketball game between Summers County and Shady Spring! The full area scoreboard is below.

BOYS

Bluefield 75, Princeton 68

Greater Beckley Christian 75, Teays Valley Christian 65

Cross Lanes Christian 44, Midland Trail 41

GIRLS

Summers County 49, Shady Spring 34

James Monroe 57, Greenbrier West 22

Meadow Bridge 43, Richwood 27

River View 76, Mount View 42

Sherman 51, Independence 35

Related