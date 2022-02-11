Bluefield boys, Summers County girls among Thursday winners

BLUEFIELD, WV & SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s boys basketball game between Princeton & Bluefield, and the girls basketball game between Summers County and Shady Spring! The full area scoreboard is below.
BOYS
Bluefield 75, Princeton 68
Greater Beckley Christian 75, Teays Valley Christian 65
Cross Lanes Christian 44, Midland Trail 41
GIRLS
Summers County 49, Shady Spring 34
James Monroe 57, Greenbrier West 22
Meadow Bridge 43, Richwood 27
River View 76, Mount View 42
Sherman 51, Independence 35
Sponsored Content