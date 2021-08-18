Blood drive to be held Aug. 18 at Crossroads Mall, donations needed as shortage continues

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – According to the Red Cross, the nation is facing a critical shortage of blood. Lots of it has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the summer season. During the summer, blood donations slow down drastically.

“Summer slows down because 20% of our blood supply comes from the school systems,” Red Cross Account Manager Amanda Cash said. “So we always need extra blood donations in the summer.”

There will be a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Crossroads Mall. It will be at the Leroy Jewelry Store in the mall, and the local Red Cross wants to see a huge turnout.

There are also some people concerned with donating blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. But according to the Red Cross, anyone who’s gotten the vaccine is still eligible to donate blood as long as they aren’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Most people who received an RNA based vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna don’t need to follow any waiting period before donating.

Right now is an ideal time to donate due to the shortage. Local drives haven’t been seeing too much turnout, despite donating taking hardly an hour of people’s time.

“Each blood donation saves three lives. So it takes 45 minutes out of your day, just to do something good and save a life.”

The local drive tomorrow, August 18, will be at the Crossroads Mall from 10:00am to 3:00pm. You can visit Redcrossblood.org to make an appointment, or just walk in.

The Red Cross is also doing a promotion right now where anyone who donates between now and August 31 will receive a free $5 e-gift card.

Locals interested in donating blood can keep a look out online on the Red Cross app and website for information on upcoming drives.

