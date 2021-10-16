Blessing boxes see huge success across Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A local blessing box project has seen great success in recent months.

The boxes where you take what you need and leave what you can have been in the Fayette county area since last spring.

They were built by local 4-H teen leaders and the 4-H Outdoor Adventure Club.

Aleah Denny is a health educator with New River Health and has worked with the project since the beginning.

“The Blessing Box project in Fayette County has been really important,” Denny said. “Not only because it’s helping feed people in the area, but it’s also getting the youth involved in helping people in the community.”

It’s recommended people donate non-perishable goods of all kinds. Hygiene items such as toothpaste, soap, shampoo, and face masks are also accepted.

The boxes made by the 4-H can be found in seven locations around Fayette County:

Ansted at the Walgreens

Gauley Bridge at Town Hall

Smithers at the Gateway Center

Meadow Bridge at the library

Oak Hill at the Lewis Center

Fayetteville at the Inner Radiance Medical Spa, and a second at Fayetteville PreK-8

