Bipartisan Senators reintroduce resolution dedicating September as childhood cancer awareness month

WASHINGTON, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Tim Scott (R-SC) introduced a resolution to recognize September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“Last year during an event in West Virginia, Nick Spence, a student and survivor of childhood cancer, approached me with the great idea to dedicate September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Shortly after, I led my colleagues in introducing a resolution to do just that. This year, we are reintroducing the resolution to ensure that September is dedicated to childhood cancer and raising awareness about this terrible battle many of our children face every day. I am incredibly proud of Nick for standing up for this important cause and look forward to the Senate passing our bipartisan resolution,” said Senator Manchin.

“Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is a time for us to honor the strength of the children who have fought the unthinkable. Together, we celebrate survivors of childhood cancer, honor their families, and remember those who are no longer with us,” said Senator Hawley.

“Since President Trump signed my Childhood Cancer STAR Act into law, children battling cancer continue to see better outcomes thanks to more advanced research. I’m proud to join my colleagues in recognizing September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Together, we’re working towards a world without cancer,” Senator Capito said.

“Childhoods are often full of fun memories like football or softball games, birthday parties and playful times in the park, but for children battling cancer these memories can be distant,” said Senator Tim Scott. “I am grateful that my Senate colleagues are highlighting this disease that affects thousands of American families each year. I am proud of these little heroes for enduring these everyday battles, and I look forward to my Senate colleagues supporting this resolution.”

