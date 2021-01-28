Bill introduced in Congress would make Washington D.C. newest state

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Congress is considering a bill to make Washington D.C. the 51st state.

This week the bill was reintroduced by Delaware Senator Tom Carper. The Washington, D.C. Admission Act has been considered by Congress before, oftentimes with significant opposition by Republicans.

D.C.’s Shadow Senator Paul Strauss says D.C. statehood is a matter of equal rights for tax-paying citizens.

“What’s the justification now for denying equal rights to tax-paying American citizens who’ve served their country in the military and civilian government? We’re basically a dynamic part of this country’s society, we want our equality too,” Strauss said.