Big Blue football continues 2021 preseason

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield State football is roughly two weeks into its 2021 preseason activities, as they prepare for a first football game in more than 40 years.

Players first arrived on campus last week, and began classes for the 2021-22 school year on Thursday; there are still just over three weeks to go until Lawrence Tech comes to Mitchell Stadium for a noon kickoff September 4.

Head coach Tony Coaxum says while he is excited to be one day closer to kickoff, the players are primarily focused on improving themselves. With just a handful of players that bring previous college playing experience, it will be an adjustment for a young roster.

Coaxum also discusses the quick sequence of events over the last 12 months; it was last August that the school announced it would double its number of sports teams, including the return of football. Coaxum was announced as head coach in October.

Bluefield State has four home football games this fall, in addition to four road contests.

