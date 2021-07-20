Best Virginia holds off D2 to advance in TBT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Following an upset scare Saturday, Best Virginia found itself in another close contest midway through the TBT second round game against D2.

However, the team of West Virginia basketball alumni pulled away in the fourth quarter, going on to win 63-51 and punch a ticket in the tournament’s round of 16.

Kevin Jones led a balanced Best Virginia scoring attack with 13 points, while three more had 11 points each. One of those three, Nathan Adrian, hit the game-ending three-pointer from the left wing.

Best Virginia will Team 23 in the third round Wednesday in Charleston. The winner of the matchup will move on to the TBT quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio.

