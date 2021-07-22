Best Virginia falls in TBT third round

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Two nights after edging the Marshall alumni squad, Team 23 upset a second West Virginia regional co-host, Best Virginia.

Team 23 went on a 9-0 run to win 75-67 Wednesday night at the Charleston Coliseum, advancing to the TBT quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio next week.

The Mountaineer alumni team had a four-point lead after one, but found themselves down 44-37 at halftime, and down 10 at one point early in the third. However, they’d roar back to take a five-point lead to the final quarter, only for Team 23’s Marcus Hall to make key shots. Nathan Adrian gave Best Virginia a 67-66 to start the Elam Ending portion, before Team 23’s 9-0 run to advance.

Kevin Jones led Best Virginia with 14 points, while Adrian added 11 off the bench with seven rebounds. Hall had 20 for Team 23, which will face Sideline Cancer in the quarterfinals in Dayton.

Related