Best Virginia continues preparations for TBT 2021

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Best Virginia guard Alex Ruoff, as the countdown is now under 10 days until the Charleston regional of The Basketball Tournament.

Ruoff – who played at West Virginia from 2005-2009 and now plays professionally in Germany – is one of the older players on this year’s squad, and says it’s been enjoyable getting to know his fellow Mountaineer basketball alumni.

He also discusses the various challenges in playing with teammates who have different on-court styles, in addition to some of them learning the Elam Ending for the first time. Having exhibitions in addition to practices has contributed to getting familiar with in-game settings.

Best Virginia will hold an exhibition this Friday in Wheeling, before their first-round game at 2 PM on Saturday, July 17.

