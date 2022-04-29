Beloved Montgomery doctor honored through bridge dedication

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – “The Doctor Enrique Aguilar Memorial Bridge” will now forever be the name of a bridge in downtown Smithers.

A Mexico City native and a long-time Montgomery physician, Dr. Enrique Aguilar was a cherished asset to the community there.

An accomplished surgeon, emergency room doctor, and family physician, Aguilar was known to have delivered over 3,000 babies in the Montgomery area. He was also believed to be the last doctor known to do house calls in the Kanawha Valley.

“They have established such a legacy that I hope that every time any of you have the chance to drive over this bridge, you will think about Dr. and Mrs. Aguilar, and that will inspire you to give a little bit more every day,” says a son of Dr. Aguilar, Ricardo Aguilar.

Dr. Aguilar’s family came to Smithers Thursday to help dedicate the bridge in his name.

A West Virginia House of Delegates representative, Tom Fast gave the resolution for the dedication. After the Aguilar family reached out to Fast asking for his help in sponsoring the bridge-naming resolution, he, along with Delegate Larry Rowe didn’t hesitate to make it happen.

“I guess the one word would be humility, to know that there are great people out there doing great things for their fellow man, and Dr. Aguilar was obviously one of those people,” Fast says.

The bridge, long time known as “Smithers Creek Bridge” will now hold a lot more meaning for the people of the area, as Dr. Aguilar’s name will continue to live on through such dedication.

Dr. Aguilar made many accomplishments in the community, whether medical-related or otherwise. He received the “Distinguished West Virginian Award” in 1994 for all of his work.

Related