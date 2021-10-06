Beckwith man behind bars on felony charges

BECKWITH, WV (WOAY) – A Beckwith man is behind bars on felony charges in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley tells us that last night, deputies executed an arrest warrant for an incident that happened in May.

Police say Brian Koch had offered to repair a riding lawnmower for an elderly neighbor. Weeks later, the victim’s daughter allegedly saw the lawnmower at another neighbor’s residence. However, he alleged that he purchased the lawnmower for $75.

The 27-year-old Beckwith man is charged with the felony offense of Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses. Koch also had an active capias through Magistrate Court.

He was transported to Southern Regional Jail, where he will now await court proceedings.

