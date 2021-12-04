Beckley’s annual Christmas parade returns to normal route

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Schools, church groups, and organizations across Raleigh County are filling up the streets of Beckley for the city’s annual Christmas parade.

This year the parade’s theme is Gingerbread House Christmas, and after a not-so-typical parade last year during the peak of COVID-19, everyone feels good to be back to the normal downtown parade route and tradition.

“It feels wonderful to see everybody out, and their vehicles and everything is decorated, people are dressed up for it, it is wonderful to see the outcome,” says Nancy Booth with the Browning Social Service Club.

“It’s really exciting, we are getting ready to perform on Sunday, so this is just kind of getting us excited to perform,” says Raegan Wood, a lead role in the Nutcracker Ballet.

The Nutcracker Ballet is just one of the other annual Christmas events taking place throughout Beckley’s Christmas parade weekend, and the last performance for it will be Sunday, December, 5 at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium at 2:30 p.m.

