Beckley Youth Museum introduces new children’s exhibition

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Arthurs World, a national kids exhibition created by the Boston Children’s Museum is a new arrival at the Youth Museum in Beckley. Based on the popular children’s book and television series on PBS, Arthur, the exhibition features different exhibits from familiar places on the show, and of course all of the kids’ favorite characters, encouraging them on the value of reading, writing, role-playing, and just having fun.

“While they are doing all of the fun things, and manipulating, and pushing all of the buttons, and cutting and drawing, they’re actually learning some things, doing really good creative problem-solving, learning to play together, meeting new friends, so there’s a lot that goes into a children’s museum’s philosophy,” says Leslie Baker, Director of Beckley Parks and Recreation.

The Youth Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.. It’s only $5 to get in and kids 3 and under get in for free.

