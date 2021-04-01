Beckley Warming Center to open overnight

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Considering weather predictions of wind chills reaching below 15 degrees, overnight into Friday morning, the Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Soldier’s Memorial Theatre Building, located at 200 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.

This collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley will be available for those who need shelter to stay warm and safe during cold weather events.

The Beckley Warming Center will accept guests beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, April 1 and stay open overnight until 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The collaborative is asking for volunteers to contact United Way Executive Director Trena Dacal to schedule training and available shifts. Trena can be reached at tdacal@unitedwayswv.org.

The shifts are 8 p.m. – midnight, midnight – 4 a.m., and 4 a.m. – 8 a.m. on the designated nights that the Warming Center is open.

Residents should also know that in addition to the Beckley Warming Center, the Raleigh County Community Action Emergency Housing Center is always open and located at 103 South Eisenhower Drive.

They provide shelter, three hot meals and a snack per day, and emergency case management.

