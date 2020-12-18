Beckley VAMC upgrades surgical waiting area for patient caregivers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VAMC has recently upgraded one of its buildings into a surgical waiting area.

Previously, caregivers for veterans would wait in their cars during operations. Now, the surgical waiting area has a common room, restroom and plenty of comfort for patient caregivers.

“Each veteran can have one person wait here more comfortably,” said Beckley VAMC Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke. “There’s a restroom. We’re working on getting some artwork for the walls to make it more comfortable. Really just taking care of the people who take care of our veterans.”

The new surgical waiting area has been well-received by both caregivers as well as their patients.