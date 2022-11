Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center requests birthday cards for a local veteran turning 100 years old.

Wilburn Vest was born on November 14, 1922, and served in the Navy during World War II from 1942 to 1945.

Beckley VAMC has received over 50 cards from across the United States. The staff will surprise Wilburn with the cards on his birthday.

Make cards out to:

PAO Sara Yoke

200 Veterans Avenue

Beckley, WV 25801

Related