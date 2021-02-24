Beckley VAMC welcomes new transport vans, searching for volunteer drivers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VAMC is partnering with the Department of Veteran’s Assistance to bring several new transport vans to the medical center.

The new vans were made possible in large part due to the late Secretary of the Department of Veteran’s Assistance, Dennis Davis.

“We have new Ford Explorers that are all-wheel drive to be able to get to veterans that are in more rural areas,” said DAV Senior Vice Commander William Elkins. “We had trouble with that before, [but now we can] pick those veterans up to bring them to their appointments.”

The VAMC is searching for volunteers to help drive the vans and transport veterans to their appointments.

“We really have a need in McDowell County, Mercer County and Clay County currently,” said VAMC Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke. “But, we need help in all of our Southern West Virginia counties that we serve.”

Having newer vans with larger passenger vehicles will allow the DAV to transport significantly more veterans.