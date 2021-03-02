Beckley VAMC administers 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine dose

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As a third COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the FDA, getting shots in arms continues to be a priority throughout Southern West Virginia.

Terri Eanes became the recipient of the 5,000th vaccine dosage administered by the Beckley VAMC. Despite having a mild concerns, the decision to receive the shot was a no-brainer when she became eligible.

“You can’t run away from things you’re afraid of,” Eanes said. “You have to stand and face it. So, with the shot, went in there, faced it. No problems.”

The VAMC has been distributing the Moderna vaccine since doses became available. With Johnson and Johnson potentially being available, the VAMC is open to adding it to its allotment, as long as its primary goal remains in focus.

“We’ve been flexible for the last year,” said Beckley VAMC Director Desmond McMullan. “So, we’re going to remain flexible in our approach to making sure that both our staff and of course our veterans are safe.”

For Eanes, the benefit of receiving her vaccine outweighed any pause that she might have given in waiting for one of the three vaccines specifically.

“The sooner you get the shot, the sooner you get vaccinated,” Eanes said. “The sooner we can get to a semblance of normalcy.”

With the VAMC having administered 5,000 doses, its ability to continue the fight against COVID keeps it flexible with its distributions going forward.

“As long as we remain, in that regard, trying to make sure that we’re taking care of people,” McMullan said. “And eradicating this disease, that’s where we’re headed.”