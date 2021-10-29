Beckley VA Union Members host rally for fair negotiations

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A small rally for union rights was held outside the Beckley VA Medical Center.

According to the American Federation of Government Employees National Veterans Affairs Council, which is a union representing more than 265,000 VA workers, they’re protesting local leadership’s failure to protect union workers’ collective bargaining rights.

The protestors say the Beckley VA Medical Center is not complying with President Biden’s Executive Order 14003. That order repealed a Trump administration order that limited union workers’ bargaining rights.

Dan Doyle, the National Vice President for AFGE’s Fourth District, says they are looking for fair negations with the Beckley VA Medical Center.

“We are here today because the VA management at the Beckley VA Medical Center will not negotiate fairly with the union over their rights in the workplace,” Doyle said. “They have had orders from their administration to come to the table and negotiate fairly, and they will not do so.”

One of the main concerns is the lack of office space for the union. The protestors are looking for a return to original usage of office space for AFGE Local 2198.

Doyle added that, to his knowledge, the Beckley VA medical Center is the only VA center in the entire country to not comply with Executive Order 14003 and not return office space.

Related