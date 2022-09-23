Beckley Travel Plaza closed due to grease fire

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Travel Plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike has closed following a grease fire at a fast food restaurant early this morning. West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the fire started in the Burger King restaurant kitchen around 6:00 am.

Four local fire departments responded and swiftly extinguished the flames. Miller expects the plaza’s service station and market section to reopen later today. However, he expects the plaza to close the restaurants through the weekend.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will provide updates on the travel plaza as conditions change.

