Beckley, Summers County win sectional volleyball titles

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson volleyball is the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 champion for 2021.

The Lady Flying Eagles took the first two games Thursday against Greenbrier East, but the Lady Spartans began the third game with momentum. However, Woodrow Wilson would rally to win the match in three games and clinch the section.

In Class A, Summers County won 3-0 against James Monroe to clinch their sectional championship.

All regional tournaments are scheduled for Saturday, with eight total area teams taking part. Woodrow Wilson & Greenbrier East will play in the Class AAA Region 3 tournament; Shady Spring, PikeView, and Westside will play in Class AA at Independence; Summers County, Greenbrier West, and James Monroe will play in Class A.

