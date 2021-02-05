Beckley Success Closet celebrates official ribbon cutting

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Success Closet held its official ribbon cutting Friday afternoon.

The Success Closet is an initiative from Dumas Psychological Connective and the Women in Business initiative. It provides professional clothing for women who are breaking into a new industry or looking to invest in a new opportunity.

“We already know that in larger cities, there are vocational support opportunities for minority business owners and employees,” said Beckley City Councilman Robert Dunlap, “It’s something that Beckley has had before in the past, but hasn’t had in a significant amount of time. Frankly, we need to make sure that we’re embracing of all of our diversity from a city level.”

The Beckley Success Closet’s website has times where it will be open accepting donations.