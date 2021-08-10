Beckley Sanitary Board plans over 60 new wastewater treatment projects

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As more visitors come into Beckley, the gateway city to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, an environmentally stable wastewater management system is more important than ever, and that’s exactly what the Beckley Sanitary Board plans to achieve. Plans are now underway for the Sanitary Board to carry out over 60 new projects throughout the area as part of the Capital Improvement Plan, some of the biggest projects including making improvements to storm water and sewage on Hartley Avenue and the Pinecrest area of the city.

“These investments will help address some of those citizen concerns, and then from an environment and water quality perspective, the Sanitary Board is one of the larger utilities in the New River Gorge area, so the investments that we’re making ultimately mean a cleaner New River,” says Jeremiah Johnson, General Manager of the Beckley Sanitary Board.

While some of these projects won’t start taking place for a while, engineers are already starting to work on their design and will be expected to occur within the next 3 to 5 years.

Related