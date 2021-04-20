Beckley Rotary presents $2,400 checks to local food banks

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Rotary Club gave $2,400 each to six local food banks.

The organizations receiving checks include:

The Beckley Dream Center, Carpenter’s Corner, Food for Body and Soul, Helping Hands Community Resources, the Salvation Army, and The Lord’s Table.

The Rotary Club says they’re happy to provide what they can to these organizations.

“These organizations provide not only food, but some of them do clothing, counseling,” said Beckley Rotary’s President Mark Holliday.

The donations come from a year-long effort of fundraising.

Related