Beckley Rotary hosts golf tournament to benefit VFW

Kassie Simmons
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – To support the local VFW chapter, the Beckley Rotary Club hosts a golfing event.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. Thursday morning at the Grandview Country Club. Half the proceeds from the tournament will go to the local VFW chapter. Eighteen teams of participants enjoyed a day of golfing for a good cause. The Beckley Rotary Club was more than happy with the turnout.

“I was very surprised at the response that we had,” said Dyane Corcoran. “We did manage to fill 18 teams, which is one team on each hole, so we have a shotgun start with an absolute full golf course out there, which in today’s environment is outstanding.”

It’s the first golfing event for the club, but Corcoran says it was the perfect event to put on during a pandemic with so much opportunity for social distancing.

