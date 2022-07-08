Beckley Rotary Club to host bicycle safety workshop as part of its new monthly service project to honor 100 years of service to the community

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Rotary Club and Rotary After Hours of Beckley are celebrating 100 years of positive service efforts to the community. To help celebrate, they will choose a monthly service project that will further give back to the community.

This month they have chosen to host a bicycle safety workshop that will teach participants about the bicycle basics, the rules of the road, and introduce them to the local Beckley Police Bike Patrol. The free workshop will be held at the Beckley Welcome Center this Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to noon. Helmets will be provided.

Community Service Chair for the Beckley Rotary Club, Amanda Bodkin says it’s an important workshop to bring to area residents as the welcome center, which opened its doors in 2019, provides free bike rentals along the McMannus Trail.

“This is not only important for children in general but say we start out with children and then we have young adults who may not know how to get a correct and proper fit for their own bikes, may not know how to correctly wear a helmet, and in general be familiar with the trail and being safe on the trail,” Bodkin says.

The club will be partnering up with the crew at State Farm Insurance to host the event, which is also celebrating 100 years of service to the community. For more information on this event or upcoming events, you can find the Beckley Rotary Club on its Facebook page.

