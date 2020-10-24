Beckley Rotary Club hosts golf fundraiser to help eradicate polio

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – October 24 is World Polio Day, which aims to help eradicate polio worldwide.

Although polio is mostly eradicated across the world, a few countries still have issues with it. Non profit organizations across the world try to bring awareness and raise money on this day to help officially eradicate the disease.

The Beckley Rotary Club was one organization involved, and they held a golf fundraiser at the Black Knight Golf Course. According to Ann Worley with the Rotary Club, their goal is to help eradicate polio, and every donation counts, no matter how small.

“There are two countries remaining in the world that have polio cases. One is Pakistan and one is Afghanistan. It’s 99% eradicated already, and we want that last percentage to go away,” Worley said.

Anyone looking to donate to the cause can contact the Beckley Rotary Club.