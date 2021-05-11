BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley City Council unanimously passes the Crown Act.

The ordinance was developed to address discrimination against natural hairstyles and unfair treatment for the way people wear their hair. It was presented to the City of Beckley a couple of months ago and many people have been coming forth to share their own stories about hair discrimination ever since.

After a request to enter the city council chamber to voice their concerns over the matter one on one was denied due to COVID-19 concerns, supporters of the ordinance took to the lawn outside the city hall to voice their stories that they feel must be told.

“It’s exciting to say the very least,” says Dr. Kristi Dumas, a human rights commissioner. “I think the original nondiscrimination order was very exciting and propelled the city in the right direction. And what this does is just expand on those protections and respect for persons, and we couldn’t be happier about it.”

Related