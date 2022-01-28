Beckley Raleigh County DVCTF makes multiple arrests as part of drug bust

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force makes multiple arrests as part of a several months-long investigation.
Arrested in Amigo:
Kristopher Thomas, of Detroit, MI, has been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).
Howard Snider, of Detroit, MI, has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).
Arrested in Beckley:
Eugene Williams of Detroit, MI, has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).
Arrested in Coal City:
Jannette Welch, of Coal City, has been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).
Arrested in Daniels:
Shannon Meadows, of Daniels, has been charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).
Arrested in Putnam County for crimes occurring in Raleigh County:
Eddie Kellom, of Detroit, MI, has been charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).
Isaiah Francis, of Beckley, turned himself in. He has been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).
Sponsored Content