Beckley Raleigh County DVCTF makes multiple arrests as part of drug bust

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force makes multiple arrests as part of a several months-long investigation.

Kristopher Thomas, of Detroit, MI, has been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

Howard Snider, of Detroit, MI, has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).