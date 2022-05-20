Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce partners with local community entities for the 27th annual Business Show

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The 27th annual Business Show kicked off Thursday evening at the Tamarack Conference Center.

It’s the first year the event has ever been held at Tamarack. Hosted by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the event brings businesses from all over the area to come out and network with one another and the community.

A longtime sponsor, WOAY took center stage for the Business After-Hours portion of the event. New River Community and Technical College was this year’s main event sponsor.

Altogether, the annual show is an ideal opportunity for business-to-business and business-to-community collaboration.

“The business show is just a great opportunity for networking, we have a lot of goods and services here in Raleigh County,” says President and CEO of BRCCC, Michelle Rotellini. “75 businesses opened up in 2021 and a lot of folks don’t know that those goods and services are being offered, they might think that they still need to travel out of the area to get what they want but they can get it right here at home.”

The show kicked off with a customary ribbon-cutting ceremony. It was expected to go on all throughout the day Friday as well.

