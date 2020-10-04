Beckley Pride sees great community support from local fundraisers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Pride has been holding more fundraisers lately.

Over this weekend they held a bake sale in downtown Beckley to help support their projects. Beckley Pride’s president Christina Baisden says they’ve had a plethora of support from the community in recent months, and this fundraiser will help support their programs in the future, such as their Blessing Box program.

“This is actually helping us with our upcoming events and our Blessing Box project. Our Blessing Box is located down on Third Avenue, and we give out nonperishable food items and personal hygiene products to people in need,” Baisden said.

Beckley Pride has also started monthly pride walks, with the next being scheduled for this upcoming Saturday. As well, the organization is always looking for donations to help support their initiatives.