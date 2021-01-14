Beckley Police Department asks for publics help in investigating theft from ACA

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Beckley Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a theft incident from the Academy of Careers and Technology.

The individual in the video is seen taking two batteries from an ambulance used in EMT Training at the Academy of Careers and Technology located at 390 Stanaford Road on January 6, 2021.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cpl. Wall with the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of WV via their free P3 Tips app.