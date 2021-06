BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

On Tuesday, the suspect was seen on a surveillance camera taking items from the front porch of a residence on the 600 block of Nebraska Avenue.

Anyone recognizing this person is asked to contact Cpl. Cuevas with Beckley PD at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app.

