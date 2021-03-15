Beckley PD on high-alert after catalytic converter thefts

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two subjects have been arrested and two are wanted for recent thefts of catalytic converters in Raleigh County.

In response to a surge in reports of this nature, detectives conducted both extensive surveillance operations and the use of decoy vehicles in recent weeks. These operations have led to the arrests of the listed individuals and the clearance of more than one dozen felony-level catalytic converter theft cases. Additional arrests and charges are pending.

Christopher Mcmillion, 30, of Beckley, was arrested on 11 counts of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.

William Perryman, 34, of Beckley, was arrested on grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $40,000 bond.

Charles Mcmillion, 33, of Beckley, is wanted for five counts of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Eric Morris, 28, of Pax, is wanted for the felony charge of receiving/concealing stolen property.

Reports of catalytic converter theft have risen exponentially nationwide, and the Beckley Police Department is dedicated to continuing to use whatever means necessary to arrest and prosecute those responsible for local thefts of this nature.

The Beckley Police Department would like to caution those who are victimizing vehicle owners with these crimes. Remember when you decide to damage an innocent person’s vehicle in this area, that vehicle may be just the decoy that officers put there for you to target.

Investigators are also currently investigating and intend to arrest those who knowingly receive these stolen catalytic converters after they are taken.

Anyone with information related to the theft of catalytic converters is encouraged to contact the Beckley Police Department or CrimestoppersWV at crimstopperswv.com or their P3 Tips app.