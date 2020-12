BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the pictured individual in connection to a larceny that occurred on Nov. 27 at Cami’s Corner Laundromat located at 618 S. Fayette Street.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of WV via their free P3 Tips app. Cash reward may be paid for information leading to an arrest.