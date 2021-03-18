Suspect arrested in connection to murder of seven-year-old child in Beckley

A 24-year-old female was also located at the residence suffering from apparent stab wounds, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she remains in critical condition.

According to Beckley PD, the murder allegedly occurred at the Lewis Ritchie Apartments located on Industrial Drive in Beckley at approximately 2:45 this morning.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is investigating the murder of a seven-year-old boy.

Officers located 34-year-old Rashad Akeem Thompson on-scene and took him into custody.

Thompson has been charged in connection with the death of the child and the injuries inflicted to the female victim. He is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

The names and relationship of the victims are not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Bragg at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of WV via their free P3Tips App. Additional information will be released when available.