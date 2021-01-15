Beckley PD conducting investigation after finding deceased man this morning

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is conducting an investigation after finding a deceased person in the Beckley area this morning.

According to the Beckley Police Department, at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, officers responded to a call involving the discovery of a person down in an area between Miller and Smith Streets in Beckley.

Officers located a deceased male subject who had multiple gunshot injuries. They are currently canvassing the area and collecting evidence.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Beckley PD or Crime Stoppers.