BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police is asking for your help in searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Logan Bickford is 5’3 and 122 lbs. He is white and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday at his home on S. Heber St. Bickford’s mother says he was last seen getting into a car, but doesn’t know who he left with.

If you know where he is or have any information, call Beckley PD at (304) 256-1720.

