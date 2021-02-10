Beckley officials discussing legislation that would vastly improve broadband access

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Multiple organizations are in discussions to expand broadband availability throughout the city of Beckley.

City officials are working to support legislation proposed by Delegate Mick Bates that would improve internet resources and accessibility. The proposal would concentrate the broadband in the downtown area and then spread access to the outer parts of the city.

“We’ve talked about a broadband boundary for downtown Beckley,” said Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold. “To accommodate students who might be in a restaurant, who might be elsewhere in the city of Beckley. We’ve talked about long range plans of tying future development.”

The Beckley City Council is expected to review legislation on the broadband proposal at its next meeting.