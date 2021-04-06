Beckley Mayor’s Office hosts ceremony for Child Abuse Awareness Month

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley leaders gather to raise awareness for child abuse.

“Just for Kids” and the Beckley Mayor’s Office hosted a small ceremony in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month. Those in attendance spun were given pinwheels in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month, which the mayor’s office celebrates every April.

“You know that a certain percentage of these 20 or 25 children are suffering the same sort of abuse, in some form or fashion,” said Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold. “It’s very concerning.”

In a normal year, children from the local Head Start program normally attend the ceremony, but none were present this year due to COVID-19.

