Beckley man sentenced to federal prison

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced three felons appeared before a district judge for gun and drug crimes.

Justin Monroe, 34, of Beckley, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Monroe admitted that in Sept. 2019, he was a passenger of a vehicle stopped by state police. Troopers searched the vehicle hand found a pistol.

Monroe claimed ownership of the firearm on scene and later admitted to knowing he was a convicted felon and was not allowed to possess a firearm. Monroe has two prior felony convictions.

Desean Briscoe, 30, of Huntington, pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Briscoe admitted that on Jan. 23, 2020, authorities executed a search warrant at his residence and found two firearms. After his arrest, officers found heroin on his person.

Briscoe is not permitted to own a firearm due to a 2015 felony conviction in Wayne County. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in February.

Joshua Paholsky, 47, of Huntington, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Mar. 11, 2019, Paholsky was pulled over while leaving a Huntington residence. A drug canine alert led to a search of the vehicle, resulting in authorities finding heroin and a loaded gun.

Paholsky admitted to possessing the firearm despite a felony conviction for first degree robbery in Cabell County. He faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced in February.