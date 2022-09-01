Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced Liteef Hughes, 41, of Beckley, to the distribution of cocaine base, also known as crack. According to court documents and statements, Hughes admitted to selling an undisclosed quantity of crack to a confidential informant at his residence in Beckley in April.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Hughes’ home and found quantities of cocaine, crack, and $1,667 in drug money. The investigation revealed that Hughes distributed cocaine for approximately two and a half years. Hughes’ sentencing hearing is on December 22, and he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. imposed the sentence. Former Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller and Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe prosecuted the case.

