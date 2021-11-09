Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man pleads guilty to a federal gun crime.

Court documents say Kaine William Durham was stopped by law enforcement in Beckley in November, 2020. Police recovered a Ruger P90 .45 caliber handgun from inside Durham’s vehicle. Durham had been previously convicted in Raleigh County Circuit Court of felony wanton endangerment in 2017.

Durham pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in February.

