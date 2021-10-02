Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court statements, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies contacted James David Morris Jr. at his Beckley home near June 10. Deputies found a 12 gauge shotgun in Morris’s living room. Morris admitted to possessing the shotgun and knowing he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions.

Morris faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on January 22, 2022.

