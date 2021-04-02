Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man pleads guilty today to distributing cocaine base in Raleigh County.

Eric Ledon Brown, 53, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Nov. 2020.

Pursuant to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Brown sold cocaine base to a confidential informant on August 25, 2020.

Brown admitted to selling the drugs from his residence on South Heber Street in Beckley. Brown also admitted to selling cocaine base on two other occasions within the Southern District of West Virginia.

As further part of the plea, Brown admitted that a search warrant was executed at his residence on September 30, 2020. During the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement officers found a quantity of cocaine base that Brown admitted that he intended to distribute and two firearms that Brown was prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction in the state of Ohio.

Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on August 6.

Related