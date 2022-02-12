BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes.

According to court documents, Michael Bryant, 62, admitted to selling fentanyl to a confidential informant on three separate occasions in March 2021.

The drug transactions occurred at his residence on Hunt St. in Beckley. During one of the controlled buys, Bryant also sold the confidential informant a loaded shotgun.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bryant’s residence in October and seized additional quantities of fentanyl, loaded guns and ammunition. Bryant admitted that he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of his two prior felony convictions for unlawful assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bryant pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 19, 2022.

